Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 644,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,070,000 after buying an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 622,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.76.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $229.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $239.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $123,261.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,446.72. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.55, for a total transaction of $46,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,506.30. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

