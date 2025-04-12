Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.