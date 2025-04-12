Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $439.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.32.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.