Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

