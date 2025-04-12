Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Has $50,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

