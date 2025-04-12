Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $668.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $706.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.