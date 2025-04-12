Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,025,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Fastly worth $75,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fastly by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 124.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 31,551 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $325,290.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,394,136 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,542.16. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $285,492.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,540.04. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,150 shares of company stock worth $1,356,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

