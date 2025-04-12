Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 173,120 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,120 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $62,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $206.91 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.23. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.59.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

