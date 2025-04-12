Legal & General Group Plc Sells 136,451 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $96,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,987,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,875 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $256.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

