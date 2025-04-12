Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,060,411 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KE were worth $79,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,025,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,400 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in KE by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 564,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 291,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 366,552.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,511,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 447,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

