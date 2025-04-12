Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Leidos by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after purchasing an additional 377,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Leidos by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 330,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $142.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

