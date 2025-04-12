Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $21.78. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 1,625,314 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $16,266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,704,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 530,390 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $9,913,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

