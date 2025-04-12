LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Wolfe Research cut LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LivaNova by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in LivaNova by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

