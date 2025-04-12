LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

