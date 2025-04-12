LSV Asset Management Buys 131,480 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $30,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.