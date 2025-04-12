LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,900 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $366,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 187,712 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

