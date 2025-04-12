Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 27,584,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 59,385,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Several brokerages have commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lucid Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Lucid Group by 552.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 145,031 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
