Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 27,584,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 59,385,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several brokerages have commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lucid Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Lucid Group by 552.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 145,031 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

