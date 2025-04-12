Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $236.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

