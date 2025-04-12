Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 9,108 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,665,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 557,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 104,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.