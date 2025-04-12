Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09). 6,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.30. The company has a market capitalization of £33.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

