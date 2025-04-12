Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09). 6,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).
Manolete Partners Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.30. The company has a market capitalization of £33.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92.
About Manolete Partners
Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manolete Partners
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.