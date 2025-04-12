Manufacturing Stocks To Research – April 12th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Applied Materials are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce tangible goods, ranging from consumer products to industrial equipment. These companies convert raw materials into finished products through various manufacturing processes, and their stock performance is often closely linked to the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $156.84. 19,602,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,813,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 22,869,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,000. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. 10,614,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,553. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74.

