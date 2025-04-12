Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,769.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,855.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,745.49. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

