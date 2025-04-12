Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.62. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

