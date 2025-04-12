Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in KB Home by 4,083.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 142,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KB Home by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 142,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Stock Down 1.3 %

KBH opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

