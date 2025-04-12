Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Masco were worth $25,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

