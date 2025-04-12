MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$21.20, with a volume of 5959740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.53.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.35.

In related news, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$2,215,416.96. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

