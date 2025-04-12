Melia Wealth LLC Purchases 3,885 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 4.6% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

OHI stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.