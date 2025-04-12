Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.