Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after buying an additional 3,912,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

