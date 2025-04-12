MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.92. 426,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 911,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 15.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
