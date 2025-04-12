Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 2,138,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,859,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Minoan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.