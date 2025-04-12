Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,971 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 241,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,092,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,979 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

