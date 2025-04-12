monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. monday.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in monday.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $240.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

