Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Price

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. News has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 152,864 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of News by 23.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of News by 85.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

