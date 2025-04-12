Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.53.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$11.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

