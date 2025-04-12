Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.53.
Get Our Latest Report on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Mullen Group
In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.