MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. 14,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 312,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

