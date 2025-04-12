Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.65. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 32,476 shares traded.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

