National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 548 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coupang were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $404,896,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $46,388,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 269.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 942,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.