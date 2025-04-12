Neil Martin Stevens Buys 150 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £342 ($447.64).
FNTL opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £232.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.28. Fintel Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.31).
Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fintel Plc will post 13.91258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.
Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.
