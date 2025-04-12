Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.14. Neogen shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,863,583 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Neogen Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Neogen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,485,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

