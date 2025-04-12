Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 828,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

