Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 13.5% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

