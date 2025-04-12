NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.27. NET Power shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 222,729 shares trading hands.

NPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NET Power Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NET Power by 276.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

