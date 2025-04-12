Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

