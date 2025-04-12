Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $89.61 and a one year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

