Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 226 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $93.66 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

