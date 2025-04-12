Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 2,702 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $16,737,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Globant by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $107.59 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $193.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

