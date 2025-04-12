Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $317,690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,315,000 after buying an additional 244,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,803,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.97.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTB opened at $157.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.