Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 363 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in IAC by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359,327 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in IAC by 4,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth $8,015,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

