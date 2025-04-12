New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $61.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

