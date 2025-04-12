New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $61.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.
EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.